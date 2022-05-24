Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 23-27, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 23, 2022: Pastor George Moore welcomes Evangelist Janna Allen for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022: Annie Broughton is joined by Bishop Isaac McCullough and Virginia Turner to discuss Harvest Missionary Bible Church in Greenville, South Carolina and their missionary work in Africa. This program features the music of Psalmist Raine.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Pastor Brad Reynolds to share how Metro World Child serves underprivileged inner-city children and brings humanitarian relief to the world. Janice Rigel discusses her new devotional, Come Away With Me: Cultivating Intimacy In the Secret Place. This program features the music of Maranto.

Thursday, May 26, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host a healthy living show tonight on Nite Line. Health Coaches Miller Schwin and Tina Bloomer give advice on how to live a healthier life.

Friday, May 27, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Christian Actor Randall Franks who is best known for playing Officer Randy Goode on the television show “In The Heat of The Night.” Ryan Stinson joins Randall to discuss winning the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship which is awarded to musicians dedicated to traditional Appalachian music. Randall Franks and Ryan Stinson also bless viewers with their music.

