Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 30 – June 3, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 30, 2022: Pastor George Moore hosts a Memorial Day special tonight at 8 p.m. on Nite Line as he welcomes Pastor Micheal Blankenship of Terry Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church in Travelers Rest, South Carolina to share stories of loved ones who have served this country before they passed away. This program features patriotic music from Trilogy, Hannah Forrester, Emily McDowell, and Mark209.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk host and sing on Nite Line tonight. Patti shares an excerpt from her Bible Study on The Teachings of Jesus.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Pastor Amos and Chiquila Valentine to share how Motivation Ministries in Greenville, South Carolina has made an impact through community service projects. Tonight’s music guest is Danny Bishop.

Thursday, June 2, 2022: It’s Ladies Night tonight on Nite Line. Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome guests who will share their V.I.E.W. – a vision in every woman. Tonight Mary and Toni welcome Pastor Jessica Havlin of Renovation Church, Rachel Sack, and Rachel Hunt. Brittany Baughman and Anna Foltz sing on tonight’s program.

Friday, June 3, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Randy Shepherd to discuss Crossfire Ministries, a sports evangelistic ministry that spreads The Gospel through summer basketball camps.

