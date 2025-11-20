Five-Year VoterGA Battle Exposes Fulton County Ballot Cover-Up

ATLANTA — VoterGA presented detailed evidence Monday explaining why Fulton County has fought so hard to keep its 2020 election ballots from public view. At its press conference, co-founder Garland Favorito walked through a comprehensive timeline of his five-year struggle to obtain an independent copy of Fulton’s 2020 ballots. The journey began when Fulton failed to count his vote for a third-party candidate in the General Election and senior poll managers found counterfeit ballots in the hand count audit conducted on November 14-15, 2020. Favorito Petitioners filed one complaint on December 23, 2020 and Favorito filed another in 2024 after Fulton officials told all involved they preserved the ballots but Favorito repeatedly received replies to his Open Records Requests stating: “No responsive records exist.”

In April of 2021, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr filed a dubious amicus brief in the counterfeit ballot case attempting to prevent Petitioners from seeing the 2020 ballots. In May, Fulton County hired criminal defense attorneys just to prevent Petitioners from seeing the ballots. Nevertheless, a court unsealed the ballots, Petitioners won a unanimous Georgia Supreme Court decision on standing and they successfully advocated for clearer laws requiring counties to produce actual ballots.

On July 13, 2021, VoterGA released research showing the Fulton hand count audit had massive discrepancies proving it could not have possibly confirmed 2020 election results. That research team led by David Cross, found falsified tally sheets, double scanned and double counted ballots, double reported ballots in the audit and a 60% discrepancy rate between tally sheet totals and ballot images. The VoterGA study was corroborated by Governor Kemp’s November 2021 36-point study after Joe Rossi presented that evidence to his office.

On March 7, 2022, VoterGA published a study showing Fulton 2020 ballot images were electronically altered prior to certification. The research team led by David Cross, Kevin Moncla and others, found among many anomalies 17,724 certified Fulton absentee votes had no originating ballot images. The study was corroborated by a State Election Board (SEB) investigation of the SEB2023-025 complaint originated by Rossi and Moncla. Their complaint identified other massive electronic record discrepancies including 20,713 certified in-person votes on ballots that had no source tabulator tape and 17,234 ballots were batch uploaded and backfilled into election results to reconcile inexplicable errors. Philip Davis, a 30-year career image analyst, testified at the July 9, 2024 SEB meeting that 3,930 ballots were double scanned and double counted. The SEB identified 346 related process violations.

Interim election results published on the morning after the election show all other counties complete. They indicate the last 13 Fulton precincts left to report overturned Georgia’s real statewide results. Thus, Fulton 2020 ballots are being sought by the SEB, the Civil and Criminal divisions of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Harrison Floyd criminal case, Favorito’s Open Records Request case and the original Fulton counterfeit ballot civil cases active in separate actions of Favorito and original co-plaintiff Caroline Jeffords.

Favorito added: “Fulton courts have stalled this case for years making millions of voters victims of the greatest voting rights violation in Georgia history.” Still unfazed, Commission Chair Robb Pitts stated in a recent Fox 5 interview: “…we have complied with everything…” and “We received a clean bill of health.”

VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Geogia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable, transparent and tamper proof elections.

