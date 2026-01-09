Time to Act: Equal Protection Bill Scheduled for January 14th Hearing in Columbia

Ready to pass meaningful anti-abortion legislation that will rid South Carolina of abortion once and for all? Now is the time to act. The South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act (H.3537) is scheduled for a hearing in Constitutional Laws Subcommittee this Wednesday, January 14th at 12pm in Room 110 of the Blatt Building. You can view the agenda HERE.

Interestingly, the “pro-life” establishment’s bill (H.4760) is scheduled to be heard right before the equal protection bill.

State Representative Rob Harris and newly re-elected State Senator Lee Bright are starting the legislative season off with a press conference where they will be “making a major announcement on abortion policy in South Carolina.” This press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, January 13th at 10:30am on the 2nd Floor Lobby of the Statehouse. To learn more about this press conference, you can read Rep. Rob Harris’ Facebook post HERE.

Of course, the pro-abortionists are already gearing up to flood the audience at this subcommittee hearing on the 14th. There are two ways you can make your voices heard:

1) Contact Rep. Jay Jordan, Weston Newton, and Cody Mitchell. Tell them to put the Equal Protection Bill (H.3537) first on the agenda and to vote in favor, and

2) Show up at the Blatt Building (Statehouse) on January 14th to show your support. We would recommend that you show up well before the start time to get your seat.

This is the messaging that is being put out by pro-abortion groups like the South Carolina Abortion Fund:

Contact the Republican Representatives on the Constitutional Laws Subcommittee:

Rep. Jay Jordan - 843-229-1874 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Rep. Weston Newton - 803-734-3120 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Rep. Cody Mitchell - 803-427-6487 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: https://unitedpatriotsalliance.substack.com/p/time-to-act-equal-protection-bill