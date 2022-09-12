Education

BJU Ranked by U.S. News & World Report 2023

In its 2023 Best College Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Bob Jones University as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South. BJU’s rankings have consistently improved each of the last six years.

Additionally, U.S News recognized BJU in other major categories including:

Among Regional Universities in the South, BJU is the highest ranked university for Best Value in the Carolinas.

“Our consistently high rankings reflect the academic quality and affordability of a BJU education and ongoing commitment to improving student outcomes,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Our holistic approach continues to provide an educational experience which prepares our students for life after college.”

Among the Best Regional Universities in the South rankings, six private Christian colleges in South Carolina were ranked including BJU and Anderson University (tied at 26), Columbia International University and North Greenville University (tied at 38), Charleston Southern University (49) and Southern Wesleyan University (74).

Six South Carolina universities were ranked in the top 20 Best Value Regional Universities in the South including BJU (5), Coastal Carolina University (7), Columbia International University (15), The Citadel (16), Columbia College (17) and Anderson University (18). The Best Value ranking is a measure of both academic quality and cost.

Additionally, six South Carolina universities were listed in the top 20 performers for Social Mobility Among Regional Universities in the South including BJU (2), Columbia College (3), Columbia International University (5), North Greenville University (6), Coker University (15) and Winthrop University (19). This ranking recognizes the graduation rates of students awarded federal Pell Grants.

Approximately 33.5% of BJU students receive Pell Grants. The average financial aid package awarded is $12,135. In the Class of 2022, 61.4% graduated with no federal student loan debt.

The BJU Together Annual Fund along with a host of other scholarships and endowments such as the Opportunity Scholars Program, a four-year scholarship for minority and refugee students, provides financial support for students with demonstrated financial need.

Making its debut at #8 in the Least Amount of Debt among Regional Universities in the South category, BJU is the only university in the Carolinas in the top 10. Ranking in this category is determined by the amount of federal student loan debt held by graduates of an institution.

About Bob Jones University

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU provides over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in residence and online in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, business and health professions. BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.