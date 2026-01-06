Political

Greenville County Council in 2026

As we move further into the new year, County Council will be taking an important step to make sure we’re aligned, prepared, and focused on the work ahead. In February, we will be scheduling a Council planning retreat.

A planning retreat gives Council the opportunity to step back from the regular meeting cadence and look at the bigger picture. It’s a time to review how we operate, update any internal rules that may need adjusting, and make sure our processes are still serving both the public and the Council effectively.

Just as important, it allows us to set some shared priorities for the year ahead. While each council member represents a different district with unique needs, there is real value in identifying areas where we can work together, coordinate efforts, and be more intentional about how we approach the challenges and opportunities facing Greenville County in 2026.

The retreat will also give us the chance to revisit foundational items, like our mission statement, to ensure it accurately reflects the current Council and the responsibilities we’ve been entrusted with. Governing bodies evolve over time, and it’s healthy to periodically make sure our guiding principles still match who we are, how we work, and what the community expects from us.

Planning retreats often produce very practical outcomes: clearer expectations, better communication, fewer misunderstandings, and a stronger sense of direction. When Council members have a shared understanding of goals and processes, it leads to more efficient meetings, more thoughtful decision-making, and better results for the public.

This retreat isn’t about politics or optics, it’s about preparation. It’s about doing the internal work that helps us operate more effectively and serve the citizens of Greenville County with clarity, consistency, and purpose throughout the year ahead.

I look forward to those meetings and will obviously share more info as soon as things are finalized.