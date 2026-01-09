Political

Congress Votes to Deregulate Showerheads While HHS Implements New Nutrition Guidelines

Getting Cleaner Inside & Out

What do showerheads and food pyramids have in common? Both have been hot topics of conversation this week in Washington, D.C., and both are about getting cleaner — and leaner! The federal government has been put on a diet. For the last year, the Trump administration has shrunk the size and scope of the bloated bureaucracy. President Donald Trump promised on his campaign trail to scrap ten regulations for every one that he proposed. Not only did he keep that promise, but the Administration also exceeded his goal. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) recently reported that the Trump administration eliminated 646 regulations while implementing only 5 new regulations (a 129-to-1 ratio). In doing so, the federal government has saved $211.8 billion, resulting in $600 savings per American.

Congress is also doing its part. They have voted to overturn burdensome regulations on methane, electric vehicles, household appliances, energy restrictions, climate change agendas, and more. This year, they have started with a small but mighty initiative to deregulate showerheads.

The Saving Homeowners from Overregulation With Exceptional Rinsing “SHOWER” Act (H.R. 4593) will increase the amount of water that can come out of a showerhead every minute. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been tasked with regulating showerheads since 1992, after the Energy Policy Act was passed. Originally, the language was interpreted to allow a maximum waterflow of 2.5 gallons per minute (gpm) per nozzle. However, the Obama administration applied the limit to all nozzles in a multi-nozzle showerhead, meaning the entire showerhead was subject to the 2.5 gpm rule.

Americans have been forced to buy ‘low-flow’ showerheads that have terrible water pressure, causing many to take longer showers and, ironically, use more water per shower, not less. Just like regulations for gas stoves and light bulbs, families want to be able to choose the best products for their needs.

Since it was first passed, the language regarding what a showerhead is and how much water can be released has changed each time a different party took control of the White House, because it was up to the EPA to set the definitions. The SHOWER Act comports with President Trump’s executive order and permanently changes the rule back to its original definition. This drop in the bucket could turn into an ocean of savings and more freedom for American families.

While Congress is fighting for us to be cleaner on the outside, the Department of Health and Human Services announced new ways to put cleaner food inside our bodies. On Wednesday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced new federal nutrition guidelines that flip the former 1992 Food Pyramid upside down. RFK, Jr. calls it “the most significant reset of federal nutrition guidelines in history.”

For decades, obesity, especially in children, has risen sharply and caused significant health problems. HHS reported that 50% of Americans have prediabetes or diabetes, 75% of adults have at least one chronic condition, and 90% of our healthcare spending goes toward treating these chronic conditions. The truth is, many of these conditions could be improved by changes in diet and exercise. An estimated $400 billion of taxpayer money pays to treat conditions frequently caused by obesity. Making America Healthy Again is beneficial not only to the physical well-being of Americans but to our nation’s economy.

For over a decade, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed highly processed foods and refined sugars to dominate dietary recommendations. For the first time in history, the FDA recommends avoidance of “packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat, or other foods that are salty or sweet” and “sugar-sweetened beverages, such as soda, fruit drinks, and energy drinks.” They are also “ending the war on saturated fats” by incorporating healthy options such as olive oil, butter, and beef tallow, which were previously discouraged.

Along with the elimination of these types of foods that are harmful, the FDA recommends protein, fruits, and vegetables at every meal, full-fat dairy, healthy fats such as those found in eggs, and whole grains. While these are overall suggestions, they emphasize that there will be differences based on age, sex, size, and activity level. To read more about these changes, visit HHS’s website, realfood.gov.

The Trump administration and Congress are taking actions to give Americans more freedom and information to make healthier choices. As Eagle Forum continues to advocate for policies to strengthen families, increase freedom, and promote constitutional government, make sure you are signed up for our emails and alerts to stay on top of the latest developments out of Washington, D.C.

