Political

Georgia 2026 Election Results to Be Aggregated in Secret Bunker -- SOS Refusal to Allow State Election Board Observers Violates Law

ATLANTA — Georgia’s 2026 election results will be aggregated on Election Night by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from a “secret bunker” which is off limits to candidates, the public and even to State Election Board (SEB) members who have requested access. The secret aggregation of election results is a clear violation of state election transparency law which requires all election officials to conduct all election activities in public. The law specifically states:

“Superintendents, poll officers, and other officials engaged in the conducting of primaries and elections held under this chapter shall perform their duties in public.” O.C.G.A. § 21-2-406

The bunker is operated by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to mitigate emergency conditions and threats. It is believed to be below an Emergency Operations Center building at an undisclosed location in the metro Atlanta area. Why Secretary Raffensperger would want to secretly aggregate results in an emergency bunker continues to be inexplicable. All 159 Georgia counties aggregate results from their precincts on Election Night but none do it in secret since such secrecy is prohibited by law.

Federal law also requires that all Congressional candidates be able to observe such election activities. Several federal and state candidates have already expressed concerns, Some are expected to seek an emergency temporary restraining order and writ of mandamus today in an attempt to force Raffensperger to comply with the law. 52 USC § 21083a.

The SEB discussed the secret emergency bunker at their May 1, 2026 remote meeting and requested that, at a minimum, a member of each of the two major political parties be present for the aggregation but Raffensperger’s office has so far denied repeated requests. After being rebuffed by Raffensperger’s office, SEB members Grubbs and Johnston cited numerous statutes that require election transparency at the May 24 follow up remote meeting.

VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito added: “This is yet another example where Brad Raffensperger refuses to comply with Georgia law. It began in 2019, the first year he took office, when he purchased a $100 million dollar voting system that a U.S. District Court found in violation of two Georgia statutes. It is both obvious and mandatory that statewide Election Night aggregation must be moved out of the bunker, so it is not conducted in secret.”

VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Georgia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable, transparent and tamper proof elections.