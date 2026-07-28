Political

Trump, GOP Senators Demand Senate Remain in Session Until SAVE America Act Passes

Key Facts:

President Trump urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to cancel the August recess until the SAVE America Act is passed.

Republican Sens. Mike Lee, Rick Scott, and Ashley Moody said they would object to the Senate leaving without action.

The bill would require proof of citizenship for federal voter registration and photo identification when voting.

Pressure mounts on Majority Leader John Thune as Republicans push election-integrity legislation ahead of the August recess

WASHINGTON (Worthy News) – President Donald Trump and three Republican senators are pressing Senate Majority Leader John Thune to keep the chamber in session through August until lawmakers pass the SAVE America Act, escalating a growing dispute over one of the president’s top election-integrity priorities.

Trump called on Thune, R-S.D., not to permit senators to leave Washington until the legislation reaches his desk. The president also renewed his demand that Republicans abolish the legislative filibuster, which generally requires 60 votes to advance major legislation in the Senate.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER,” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social.

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Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Rick Scott of Florida, and Ashley Moody of Florida announced that they would object to efforts to begin the August recess without action on the bill. Under Senate procedures, objections could force leadership to hold recorded votes rather than allowing the chamber to adjourn by unanimous consent.

“Do not assume you have my consent. You do not,” Lee wrote in a message directed at Thune. Lee said he would object to any attempt to place the Senate into recess until the election-security measure is passed and requested a roll-call vote on adjournment.

The SAVE America Act would require individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections and present photo identification when casting a ballot. Republicans argue that the requirements are basic safeguards needed to restore public confidence in elections and ensure that only eligible American citizens participate.

The legislation faces a difficult path in the Senate. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority but lack the 60 votes normally required to overcome a Democratic filibuster. Previous attempts to advance the measure were blocked after several Republican senators joined Democrats in opposition.

House Republicans have sought another route by placing key provisions of the SAVE America Act inside a broader budget reconciliation package, which could pass the Senate with a simple majority if its provisions comply with reconciliation rules. The House strategy also links election reforms with defense, agricultural, and federal spending priorities.

The White House has intensified its criticism of Senate leadership in recent days. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s “patience is running out,” arguing that voters gave Republicans control of the White House and both chambers of Congress with an expectation that they would enact their agenda.

Thune has pushed back, saying the administration should help secure the necessary votes rather than direct its frustration solely at Senate leaders. He has also resisted Trump’s repeated calls to eliminate the filibuster, a move that would fundamentally alter Senate procedure and could later benefit Democrats when control of the chamber changes hands.

The confrontation now places Thune between institutional Senate concerns and a Republican base demanding decisive action before the November midterm elections. For Trump and his allies, the question is no longer merely whether senators support election integrity—it is whether they are prepared to remain in Washington and fight until the legislation is passed.