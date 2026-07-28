Political

A Major Voting Change You Need to Know Before August 11

About half of Greenville County’s polling locations will be different for this special election.

I want to make sure this information reaches people well before Election Day, because this is not an election where everyone can simply drive to the place they normally vote and assume it will be open.

South Carolina will hold a Special Republican Primary for the United States Senate on Tuesday, August 11. This special process is being held to select a replacement Republican nominee following the death of Senator Lindsey Graham. The nominee chosen through the primary, and a runoff, if one is necessary, will appear on the November 3 general-election ballot.

The date creates an unusual local challenge: August 11 is also the first day of school for Greenville County Schools.

Many of our regular polling locations are inside public schools. I fully understand why the school district would not want normal first-day traffic, buses, parents, students, teachers, election workers, campaign activity, and hundreds of voters all trying to use the same campuses at the same time.

The practical result, however, is that a large number of voters will temporarily be sent somewhere else.

After reviewing the list released by Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections, I counted **75 substantive location changes among the county’s 151 listed precincts**. That is roughly half the county.

Some precincts that normally vote at schools will move to churches, fire stations, community centers, clubhouses, or other public facilities. Several precincts will also be directed to the same temporary location.

Early Voting: One Location for the Entire County

For this special primary, Greenville County will have only one early-voting center, and early voting will last for only three days:

McAlister Square — Back Entrance

225 S. Pleasantburg Drive

Greenville, SC 29607

Wednesday, August 5 through Friday, August 7

8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

This is a much more limited early-voting arrangement than residents may remember from larger statewide elections. Whether you live near Travelers Rest, Fountain Inn, Greer, Simpsonville, or anywhere else in Greenville County, McAlister Square will be the county’s only early-voting location for this primary.

Because every Greenville County early voter will be directed to one location, I would plan ahead and allow additional time, particularly if you intend to vote around lunchtime or near the end of the day.

If a runoff is necessary, runoff early voting will also be held at McAlister Square on August 19, 20, and 21 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The runoff election would be held on Tuesday, August 25.

Keep These Dates Handy

- July 31 at 5:00 p.m.: Deadline for the Greenville County election office to receive an absentee-ballot application.

- August 5–7: Early voting at McAlister Square, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

- August 11: Special Republican Primary, 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

- August 19–21: Runoff early voting, if needed, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

- August 25: Runoff Election Day, if needed, 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Voters who qualify to vote absentee by mail may call the Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections Absentee Department at 864-467-7264 for application information.

Who Is Eligible to Vote?

South Carolina does not register voters by political party, but participation in the June primaries affects eligibility for this particular special primary.

According to the South Carolina State Election Commission:

- If you voted in the June Republican Primary, you may vote on August 11.

- If you did not vote in either party’s June primary, you may vote on August 11.

- If you voted in the June Democratic Primary, you are not eligible to vote in this Special Republican Primary or its runoff.

Please Check Before You Leave Home

Even if you have voted at the same location for years, please check your assigned polling place before heading out on August 11. Do not assume your regular location will be used for this election.

CHECK MY POLLING PLACE

VIEW GREENVILLE COUNTY ELECTION INFORMATION

Election Day polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Remember to bring an accepted photo ID, such as a South Carolina driver’s license, a South Carolina DMV identification card, a photo voter-registration card, a U.S. passport, or a federal military ID.

Greenville County Schools has agreed to display the temporary polling location on school signs or billboards on Election Day. That should help anyone who accidentally goes to a school they have used in the past, but I would not wait until then to find out where to go.

If you do not have internet access or need help confirming your location, contact Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections at 864-467-7250.

Please share this with family members, neighbors, coworkers, and anyone else who may not regularly follow election announcements. With this many changes and only one early-voting center, a simple reminder could keep someone from arriving at the wrong place and giving up on voting.