Political

Ask Your Senators to Support SAVE America Act

After much pressure from the grassroots and President Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) announced he will bring the SAVE America Act (S. 1383) to the floor this week. This bill will require individuals to show proof of American citizenship when registering to vote and a photo identification at the voting booth for federal elections. In addition, states must ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote and purge their voter rolls of any non-citizens.

Multiple polls show that over 80% of Americans are in favor of voter identification and proof of citizenship. Across the aisle and across the nation, the American people want enhanced safeguards to ensure elections are trustworthy. Yet Democrats are obstructing the passage of the SAVE America Act.

That is why the Senate needs to have a free and open debate on this bill. Instead of allowing Democrats to vote it down quickly and quietly (via a cloture petition that limits debate), we must urge our Senators to reject cloture and make Democrats tell their constituents why they refuse to enact the will of the people.

In order to limit debate, Senators must sign a cloture petition. Sixteen signatures are necessary to file a cloture petition. Republicans need to stay unified and NOT sign onto a cloture petition. This can be a grueling task with round-the-clock floor time, multiple amendment votes, and long speeches, so our Senators need encouragement to hold the line. Safe and fair elections are worth it!

Please call or email your Congressman and Senators to urge them to vote in favor of the SAVE America Act and attach it to the Homeland Security appropriations bill. Encourage them NOT to sign onto any cloture petition that will cut off debate.