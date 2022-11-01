Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 7-11, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 7, 2022: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Yolanda Campusano-Pilarte and Jacob Edmisten from Miracle Hill Ministries. Jacob and Yolanda will be discussing the upcoming 16th Annual Turkey Fry where volunteers smoke and fry over 600 turkeys! Norman Band and Syble Phillips will be performing on tonight's show.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line join Scott and Patti Lusk as they welcome Reverend Bruce Sullivan, Pastor of Zion Assembly Church of God. Reverend Sullivan will be sharing insights from the Word of God. Music will be performed by Chrystal Martinez.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn will be with Scott Daniels and Michael Basmajian, Scott will be sharing his testimony on how he has made it through his life with faith. Michael will be sharing stories from the prayer station at the Barn Yard Flea Market which is going into it’s 5th year! Michael and Scott will be performing on tonight's program.

Thursday, November 10, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Reverend Steve Knight, Senior Pastor of Easley Church of God. Mary and Toni will also be joined by Thomas and Sheila Sloan from Easley Church of God. In hour two Billy Jause will be joining Mary and Toni to discuss her book Distraction Detox, which encourages women to live with purpose while navigating life’s obstacles.

Friday, November 11, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall on Nite Line, they will be joined by David Timms and James Payne.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.