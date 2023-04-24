Would You Be A Martyr For Your Faith Or For Your Principles?

Would you or I be willing to be martyred for our faith or for our principles? Millions throughout history were so willing!

Would we, or could we—be willing to martyr ourselves for our beliefs? For our religious or political principles that we hold sacred and/or inviolable? Ah, that is a question to ponder, isn’t it? The definition of “martyr” is: One who willingly endures extreme persecution, suffering, torment or death for a religious or a firm political belief. Obviously, history tells us of untold numbers of men and women who have done just that—who have stood firm for God or Country (orboth)—who wrapped themselves in “the full armor of God”, or in their own definitions of “political principles”, or perhaps in the flag of the country that they lived and died for, and who withstood the worst that the enemies of God and man, or their own personal enemies, could inflict upon them, even unto death! So once again I ask: Would we be willing to do likewise? Could we—you and I-- allow ourselves to be martyred? That’s a question with no easy answer, isn’t it?

God’s Word, in 2nd Timothy 3:12 tells us: “In fact, everyone who wants to live a Godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted”. For Christians, then, there seems to be no exception—no escape clause to avoid some form of persecution for living Godly for our Savior, Jesus the Messiah. Scripture and world history are full of examples of this, including our Savior, Jesus, Himself. In His human persona He willingly laid down His life for those who would sincerely follow Him. He followed The Father’s Plan, and in doing so the world—present and future—was changed forever. And there are others throughout God’s Word, and into secular history, who became martyrs for God or country, willingly or otherwise. Here are a few of them:

ABEL : Murdered by his jealous brother, Cain, because his sacrifice was more acceptable to God than was Cain’s (Genesis 4);

: Murdered by his jealous brother, Cain, because his sacrifice was more acceptable to God than was Cain’s (Genesis 4); ZECHARIAH THE PROPHET : Stoned to death near the Temple (Matthew 23:35, Luke 11:51, 2 nd Chronicles 24);

: Stoned to death near the Temple (Matthew 23:35, Luke 11:51, 2 Chronicles 24); JOHN THE BAPTIST: Beheaded by Herod the Tetrarch

(Matthew 14:1-12);

STEPHEN : The first Christian martyr, killed by Jewish religious leaders (Acts 7:54-60);

: The first Christian martyr, killed by Jewish religious leaders (Acts 7:54-60); JAMES: Son of Zebedee, killed by King Herod Agrippa (Acts 12:1-2);

Son of Zebedee, killed by King Herod Agrippa (Acts 12:1-2); ANTIPAS : Killed for “God’s sake” (Revelation 2:12-13);

: Killed for “God’s sake” (Revelation 2:12-13); ANDREW : Brother of Simon Peter—crucified for preaching about Jesus;

: Brother of Simon Peter—crucified for preaching about Jesus; SIMON PETER : Crucified by Emperor Nero, ca. 64-67 A.D.;

: Crucified by Emperor Nero, ca. 64-67 A.D.; POLYCARP : Refused to burn incense and worship the Emperor. Burned at the stake (ca. 155-167 A.D.);

: Refused to burn incense and worship the Emperor. Burned at the stake (ca. 155-167 A.D.); JOHN WYCLIFFE : Persecuted for his stand against Papal authority and for translating God’s Word from Latin into English. He died naturally but his body was exhumed and desecrated before being burned;

: Persecuted for his stand against Papal authority and for translating God’s Word from Latin into English. He died naturally but his body was exhumed and desecrated before being burned; JOHN HUSS : Burned at the stake in 1415 A.D. for “heresy” against the doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church;

: Burned at the stake in 1415 A.D. for “heresy” against the doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church; WILLIAM TYNDALE : Choked to death and then burned at the stake in 1536 A.D. for opposing many teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, and for his opposition to King Henry V111’s divorce;

: Choked to death and then burned at the stake in 1536 A.D. for opposing many teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, and for his opposition to King Henry V111’s divorce; PASTOR DIETRICH BONHOEFFER : Hanged by the Nazis in a concentration camp on June 9, 1945, because of his brave opposition to the Nazi persecution of Jews;

: Hanged by the Nazis in a concentration camp on June 9, 1945, because of his brave opposition to the Nazi persecution of Jews; THE DEFENDERS OF THE ALAMO : A small group of stalwart patriots who resisted tyranny and sacrificed themselves in defense of liberty in Texas in March, 1836;

: A small group of stalwart patriots who resisted tyranny and sacrificed themselves in defense of liberty in Texas in March, 1836; JIM ELLIOTT, NATE SAINT, ED McCULEY, ROGER YOUDERIAN: Christian missionaries killed by the Auca Indians (now called the “Waudani People”), in Ecuador, Jan. 8, 1956.

How tragic it always is to behold the deaths of anyone killed, murdered, and/or martyred for any reason. But those brave souls who profess strong religious and/or political beliefs have almost always held to those beliefs, even in the face of their imminent deaths. One such true story has been passed down in the ancient annals of history. It involves a brave young woman who was martyred for her belief in her Savior, Jesus.

A MARTYR’S DEATH: THE STORY OF VIBIA PERPETUA

(I am indebted to ‘Eyewitness to History’s” web site for “Death of a Martyr, 203 A.D.” for the details of this story).

All of us know, I assume, that the Roman persecution of Christian believers began during the reign of the totally evil Roman Emperor Nero, and lasted until Christianity was accepted as a State sanctioned religion by Emperor Constantine, ca. 313 A.D.; almost 250 years of terror, persecution, torture, and brutality usually leading to the deaths of Christian believers.

The young Christian maryter Vibia Perpetua, was condemned to die on March 7, 203 AD because she would not renounce her Christian fait, in Carthage, North Africa.

“Vibia Perpetua (ca. 181 A.D.-203 A.D.) was a young woman of noble birth. She was 22, a wife, a mother of a young son, AND A CHRISTIAN. In the city of Carthage in North Africa, on March 7, 203 A.D., she was put to death for her religious convictions. Her story comes to us from three eyewitness accounts written shortly after her death.

Vibia was one of five Christians condemned to death in the arena. Her father was a pagan and came often to the prison (many times with Vibia’s son in his arms) to plead with his daughter to renounce her religion and save her life (and make a “sacrifice” to the Emperor)---to no avail. On March 7 Vibia Perpetua and four companions were led to the arena, where the crowd demanded they be scourged. Then a boar, a bear, and a leopard were loosened upon the men while the women were attacked by a wild bull. Wounded (gored), Vibia was then killed with a sword (by a gladiator).

March 7, 203 AD - The young Christian mother, Vibia Perpetua, prepares to die for her Savior, Jesus the Messiah, in the arena at Carthage, North Africa. One wonders if she forgave her executioner before she died.

Vibia’s martyrdom story is but one of millions that have taken place since our Lord Jesus returned to Heaven. Millions of Christians and Jews and political prisoners were martyred in the 20th century alone. The evil and malevolent influence of Nero and his modern counterparts has reaped the deaths of so many innocents that God alone knows how many died with His name on their lips. That “malevolence” still exists today, and NOT just in countries like Communist China, Communist North Korea, Communist Venezuela, Communist Cuba, or Middle East Islamic countries where the persecution is open and part of government philosophy, but also exists in the supposedly “free” countries of Europe, Canada, and sadly, the United States, where the persecution is more subtle, more nuanced, more clever, and only recently is it becoming more intimidating and violent in some states and cities of our fracturing country! The hatred of Christianity and Christian believers---and of course the unending malevolence directed at our Creator God and against Godly people by Satan’s children---has never ceased since the days of the totally depraved and evil Roman Emperor Nero, and was greatly intensified beginning in Bavaria in 1776 by the followers of Adam Weishaupt and his Order of the Illuminati, who openly proclaimed their hatred of God and all religions, particularly Christianity, and whose “spiritual” descendants, the violent and deceitful socialists/fascists/Nazis/communists, continue their Satanic, anti-God, anti-Christian, anti-Jewish hatreds to this very day.

The brave defenders of the Alamo died fighting for their principles. How many Americans today would do the same?

And that leaves US: You, me, our family, our friends, fellow Christians and people of faith, fellow patriots—determined to follow our Lord and Savior or our own religious traditions, determined to do what we can to assure that the Constitutional Republic we inherited can be passed as intact as possible to our descendants. Following our Lord Jesus—trying our best to live for Him—participating in educational and political activities designed to preserve our liberties and educate our fellow citizens—all these are relatively easy when the sun is shining and our freedoms are protected and still fairly intact. But some of us see a great dark cloud rapidly approaching this land—a cloud that is ominous and threatening; a cloud that contains such evil—such threats to our Constitutional liberties and our very lives—that we recoil from even contemplating the possibility that our way of life—our freedoms and even our own lives—might be “on the line”. But in the year of 2023 Americans are afflicted with a central “government” that worships Marxist philosophy, that collectivist mediocrity that dooms populations to lives of political and economic slavery, that despises Christianity, despises the Constitutional Republic our Founders gave us, despises the free enterprise system that has given all of us the opportunity to earn and live a good life and raise our families in freedom, and despises all of US who support our traditional American system of liberty under law. The stronger and more intrusive that government becomes, the greater the chance that untold numbers of Americans will both determine to resist the dark cloud of despotism that potentially could make new martyrs of large numbers of freedom-minded patriots, and also face the strong possibility of their own martyrdoms. But millions of Americans have determined to RESIST, no matter what. And millions more may soon have to decide their course of action when faced with a threat more serious than any of us has ever faced!

What is this threatening cloud, you might ask? It could emerge as the unending growth and power of our Federal government, a threatening monstrosity that, under the tyrannical control of certain presidents/political parties/progressive courts & judges who hate our present Constitutional Republic, could snuff out the people’s liberties (for their own good, of course); it might be the threat of mobs of violent and radical AntiFa fascists, modern brown shirts/black shirts (like the Nazis and Fascists of the 1920’s and 1930’s) who respond to the sinister agendas of their ultra-wealthy masters, creating chaos and lawlessness and destruction in their desire to destroy our free Constitutional Republic and replace it with a harsh collectivist tyranny of their choosing, under their control, and where “resistance” to their tyranny would result in the deaths of those patriot resisters. It could conceivably be an invasion by a large and strong nation like China, or the savage and undisciplined military of a “One World Government” controlled by the Marxist United Nations, a force determined (as it has since its founding in 1945) to eliminate the U.S. as a threat to its control of the world, and the hegemony of its decrees for “the good of mankind”. It might be a combination of all the above, for ALL of these forces are extant in our world today to one degree or another, and can become an existential threat to our Constitutional Republic and to each one of us! And to resist these forces, as Christians and patriots MUST, could easily result in the creation of vast numbers of new martyrs for God and country. Have you thought about that? I have.

I conclude as I began by asking the question: Would we be willing martyrs for God or Country? Could we allow our lives to be plucked from us by the collectivist evil that has ravaged mankind since history began, if it came down to that? I ask myself those questions. I wish I had a satisfactory and realistic answer. I’d gladly sacrifice my life in some form of “violence” in opposition to the enemies of freedom if it ever came to that. I’d like to believe that most patriots would do likewise. However, I would never submit WILLINGLY to being a martyr. I couldn’t, because that’s not in my beliefs—nor in my genes, and I’d prefer to “go out fighting” with a weapon in my hands, all ammo expended, and dead enemies of liberty in front of me. Untold numbers of people—many of them Christians and patriots—have been martyred over the ebb and flow of freedom throughout history. In many cases they made the enemies of God and liberty pay a steep price to conquer their spirit of resistance. If it ever comes to that here in the increasingly disintegrating United States, may we make the enemies of human liberty pay a high price for attempting to conquer a people steeped in freedom, and may we acquit ourselves honorably, as Christians and patriots, just as our forbears have done since April 19, 1775.