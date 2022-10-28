Education

BJU Student Legislature Team Wins Best Medium Delegation

The Bob Jones University delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature (SCSL) was named Best Medium Delegation during the fall session Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 21, in Columbia, South Carolina.

Preparation for SCSL helps students from South Carolina universities and colleges learn the intricacies of representative government and provides an opportunity for them to hone their skills by debating their peers on a host of issues.

The BJU delegation was chaired by senior Jonathan Du Fault of El Cajon, California and was comprised of senior Grant Bagwell of Monroe, Georgia; sophomore Abigail Bergmann of Greer, South Carolina; sophomore Camden Gearhart of Greenville; junior Audrey Huffman of Acworth, Georgia; junior Paul Kamibayashiyama of Greenville; junior Johnny Pierre of Fort Washington, Maryland; junior Sarah Whiteley of Camas, Washington; and senior Hart Zakaria of Burke, Virginia.

During the session, BJU students held the following positions:

Grant Bagwell - Secretary of State

Hart Zakaria - House Speaker Pro Tempore

BJU students achieved the following recognitions:

Abigail Bergmann - Best Oral Argument

Jonathan Du Fault - Chad M. Beatty Award (outstanding non-officer senior)

"I am very proud of the delegation as a whole,” said Du Fault. “Everyone on the team worked hard on their bills and did a fantastic job presenting them to both the House of Representatives and Senate.”

Several South Carolina colleges and universities participated including BJU, Coastal Carolina University, Charleston Southern University, Clemson University, Erskine College, Presbyterian College and the University of South Carolina.

Notable past members of the SCSL include current South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.