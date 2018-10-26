Business

Nutramax Laboratories Expanding Lancaster County Operations

Company Investing $20 Million to Create 225 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C.– Nutramax Laboratoriesand its family of companies, a leading manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplement products for people and their pets, are expanding operations in Lancaster County. The company is investing an additional $20 million in the project, creating 225 new jobs in Lancaster, S.C.

Since 1992, Nutramax Laboratories has been researching and developing high-quality nutritional supplement products for people and their pets. In 2010, the company conducted a multi-state site search and moved its animal health business and corporate operations to Lancaster County and, since that time, has been actively engaged in the Lancaster community, including providing support to local schools and churches; area law enforcement and fire services; and many local charitable organizations. Currently, Nutramax Laboratories operates facilities in both South Carolina and Maryland and continues to be an industry leader in setting and adhering to high standards in research, manufacturing and quality control.

The company will be expanding its existing buildings to accommodate additional corporate needs and increase its manufacturing capacity. Hiring for the new positions will begin immediately, and interested applicants can visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“In 1992, with only two employees, my dad, pharmacist Robert Henderson, founded our company. This is a reflection of free enterprise and shows the American success story is alive and well in our country. Our company’s mission is quite simple: To serve the Lord and glorify Him using the gifts He has given our employees to research, develop, manufacture and market products that improve the quality of life for people and their pets. We have fantastic employees, and they are our greatest asset. We plan to continue to be a part of making Lancaster a great place to work and live, including providing support to local organizations that are in line with our Mission, inspiring others to humbly serve our community.” –Nutramax Laboratories President and CEO Todd Henderson DVM

“We produce advanced things in South Carolina, including pharmaceuticals and medical products. As a result, a burgeoning life sciences industry has developed within our borders, and the success of companies like Nutramax Laboratories is proof that this thriving sector will only continue to grow in our state.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has become a magnet for high-tech companies, including those in the life sciences sector. This new $20 million expansion announcement by Nutramax Laboratories is a sign that our hard work continues to pay off, creating tremendous potential for further growth.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“It’s difficult to put into words just how much Nutramax Laboratories means to Lancaster County; this expansion is tremendous news for our community. The company has brought manufacturing jobs to a community that was in desperate need of them and continues to invest in Lancaster County with new facilities and jobs. We are a far better county today than we were when they arrived, and much of the positive change we’ve experienced can be attributed to their presence, involvement and leadership.” –Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper

“Nutramax Laboratories is one of Lancaster County’s signature manufacturers and employers. Their products are recognized worldwide by pet owners, and their reputation in the nutritional industry is second to none. We couldn’t be prouder that they call Lancaster County home for both their corporate headquarters and manufacturing of nutraceuticals for pets.” –Lancaster County Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert

FIVE FAST FACTS