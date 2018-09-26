Education

BJU Choirs & Symphony with Rivertree Singers Achieves Third Place in The American Prize in Choral Performance, 2017-18

BJU Choirs & Symphony with Rivertree Singers, Warren Cook & Michael W. Moore, conductors has achieved Third Place in The American Prize in Choral Performance competition, 2017-18, in the college/university division. BJU Choirs & Symphony with Rivertree Singers were selected from applications reviewed recently from all across the United States. The American Prize is a series of new, non-profit, national competitions unique in scope and structure, designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, ensembles and composers in the United States based on submitted recordings. The American Prize has attracted hundreds of qualified contestants from all fifty states since its founding, has awarded more than $50,000 in prizes in all categories since 2010, and is presented annually in many areas of the performing arts.

For more information go to http://theamericanprize.blogspot.com/2018/06/winners-choral-ensembles-2017-18.html

BJU’s choral program seeks to strengthen each participant’s technical and artistic potential within a developmental program that strives for the highest level of musical excellence for the glory of God. All students are welcome to audition and are placed according to their classification and ability. Singers are re-auditioned every year to determine their next placement in a system of six graded choirs. University Singers is an all-freshmen choir of nearly 100 voices, who recently made their Carnegie Hall debut under Eliezer Yanson Jr. Collegiate Choir is an all-sophomore choir; Lyric Choir is all women, and Concert Choir is upperclassmen. The top-tiered Chorale and Chamber Singers memberships consist of upperclassmen and graduate students. Follow the BJU choral program at www.facebook.com/bjuchoralarts.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PRIZE

The American Prize is a series of new, non-profit national competitions in the performing arts providing cash awards, professional adjudication and regional, national and international recognition for the best recorded performances by ensembles and individuals each year in the United States at the professional, college/university, church, community and secondary school levels. Administered by Hat City Music Theater, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Danbury, Connecticut, The American Prize was founded in 2009 and is awarded annually. The competitions of The American Prize are open to all U.S. citizens, whether living in this country or abroad, and to others currently living, working and/or studying in the United States of America, its protectorates and territories.