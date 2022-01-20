Tigerville, SC (January 20, 2021) North Greenville University (NGU) held its December Commencement Exercises on Friday, December 10, on the Tigerville Campus. Pastor of Kingdom Life Church in Simpsonville and President Emeritus of the South Carolina Baptist Convention Dr. Alex Sands addressed the 196 undergraduate and graduate students, family, and friends.
Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduate cum laude; those with at least 3.75 graduate magna cum laude, and those with at least 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.
The Honors Program challenges superior students to continue their intellectual growth. Graduating as an Honors Scholar requires completing honors courses, honors seminars, and the senior honors project with a 3.5 GPA.
The following local students are members of NGU’s December Class of 2021:
Anderson
Taylor Rose Elliott – BS, Psychology
Josel William Skipper – BS, Management
Easley
Bailey Lynn Breazeale – BS, Marketing, cum laude, Honors Scholar
Samuel Adam Buchanan - BA, General Studies
Caleb M. McMahon – BS, Business Administration, magna cum laude
Fountain Inn
Michael Gentry Lacer – BA, General Studies
Terence Legette – BS, Sport Management
Greenville
Rasmine Baker – Master of Medical Science
Hannah Marie Boyd – BA, Elementary Educational Studies, magna cum laude
Jordyn Brady – BS, Business Administration, cum laude
Breanne Caffery – Master of Medical Science
Bryce Christopher Caputo – Master of Business Administration
David Seth Driskill – BA, History
Anna Geurkink – Master of Medical Science
Grayson Hickert – BS, Sport Management, cum laude
Ethan Robert Honeycutt – BA, Criminal Justice and Legal Studies, summa cum laude
Samuel Evan James – Master of Business Administration
Andrea Joaquim – Master of Medical Science
Grace Anne Johnson – BA, Digital Media, summa cum laude
Ross LeClair – Master of Medical Science
Jessica Lizio – Master of Medical Science
Brittany Nielsen – Master of Medical Science
Tracy Petrilli – Master of Medical Science
Valaree Scott – Master of Medical Science
Anna Elizabeth Storay – BA, General Studies
Ashley Theobald – Master of Medical Science
Rebecca Lynn White – Master of Medical Science
Greenwood
Michael Norman – Master of Business Administration
Greer
Kaylee Adams – Master of Medical Science
Vladislav Balko – Master of Medical Science
Kaitlyn Amber Coleman – Master of Education
Mary Kathryn Farnham – Doctor of Education K-12
Kimberly Sue Graham – Doctor of Education K-12
Melissa Nicole Grice – Master of Education
Jorge Andres Henao Chica – Master of Business Administration
Crispian Allan McDaniel – BA, Criminal Justice
Kelly Conners Mills – Master of Medical Science
Christopher M. Quinn – BS, Accounting
Daina Adele Smith – BS, Psychology, magna cum laude
Rachel Eryn Stanley – BA, Interdisciplinary Studies, magna cum laude
Marietta
Faith McKenzie Bentley – BA, English, cum laude
Piedmont
Daniel Gary Cox – Master of Arts in Christian Ministry
Audrey Edwards – Master of Business Administration
Braelyn Chase Fletcher – BS, Psychology, cum laude
Dawn Marie Gossett – BS, Applied Psychology
Fallon Nicole Pratt – BA, Elementary Educational Studies
Simpsonville
James Chase Bridges – BA, Digital Media
Gordon Carpenter – Master of Divinity
Ashley Causey – Doctor of Education K-12
Matthew Carlyle Gibson – BS, Sport Management
Jenna Hewes – BS, Physical Education
Henry Reeves Nichols – Master of Business Administration
Hannah V. Tinkey – Master of Arts in Christian Ministry
Allison Nichole Ware – BS, Biology, summa cum laude
Taylors
Brian Alejandro Acevedo – BS, Health Science
Joshua Midas Boulet – BA, Digital Media, summa cum laude
Joshua Wayne Edwards – BS, Mathematics
Whitney French – Doctor of Education K-12
Aubrey Hestir – Master of Medical Science
Abbey Caroline Hudson – BS, Health Science, cum laude
David A. Humphries – BS, Business and Leadership, summa cum laude
Addison R. Maralit – BS, Health Science, summa cum laude
Vanessa M. Martinez – BS, Psychology
Megan Miller – Master of Business Administration
Ryan David Parker – BS, Sport Management
Pamela Ann West – Master of Education
Tigerville
Ryan Christopher Craddock – BS, Business Administration
Kayla Danielle Gaymon – Master of Business Administration
Soto Kubo – BS, Biology
Travelers Rest
Caleb Daniel Crouse – BA, Youth Ministry
Brandon Pirie – BA, Criminal Justice, magna cum laude
Blake Joseph Styles – BS, Business Administration
