Local students graduate in NGU's December Class of 2021

Tigerville, SC (January 20, 2021) North Greenville University (NGU) held its December Commencement Exercises on Friday, December 10, on the Tigerville Campus. Pastor of Kingdom Life Church in Simpsonville and President Emeritus of the South Carolina Baptist Convention Dr. Alex Sands addressed the 196 undergraduate and graduate students, family, and friends.

Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduate cum laude; those with at least 3.75 graduate magna cum laude, and those with at least 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.

The Honors Program challenges superior students to continue their intellectual growth. Graduating as an Honors Scholar requires completing honors courses, honors seminars, and the senior honors project with a 3.5 GPA.

The following local students are members of NGU’s December Class of 2021:

Anderson

Taylor Rose Elliott – BS, Psychology

Josel William Skipper – BS, Management

Easley

Bailey Lynn Breazeale – BS, Marketing, cum laude, Honors Scholar

Samuel Adam Buchanan - BA, General Studies

Caleb M. McMahon – BS, Business Administration, magna cum laude

Fountain Inn

Michael Gentry Lacer – BA, General Studies

Terence Legette – BS, Sport Management

Greenville

Rasmine Baker – Master of Medical Science

Hannah Marie Boyd – BA, Elementary Educational Studies, magna cum laude

Jordyn Brady – BS, Business Administration, cum laude

Breanne Caffery – Master of Medical Science

Bryce Christopher Caputo – Master of Business Administration

David Seth Driskill – BA, History

Anna Geurkink – Master of Medical Science

Grayson Hickert – BS, Sport Management, cum laude

Ethan Robert Honeycutt – BA, Criminal Justice and Legal Studies, summa cum laude

Samuel Evan James – Master of Business Administration

Andrea Joaquim – Master of Medical Science

Grace Anne Johnson – BA, Digital Media, summa cum laude

Ross LeClair – Master of Medical Science

Jessica Lizio – Master of Medical Science

Brittany Nielsen – Master of Medical Science

Tracy Petrilli – Master of Medical Science

Valaree Scott – Master of Medical Science

Anna Elizabeth Storay – BA, General Studies

Ashley Theobald – Master of Medical Science

Rebecca Lynn White – Master of Medical Science

Greenwood

Michael Norman – Master of Business Administration

Greer

Kaylee Adams – Master of Medical Science

Vladislav Balko – Master of Medical Science

Kaitlyn Amber Coleman – Master of Education

Mary Kathryn Farnham – Doctor of Education K-12

Kimberly Sue Graham – Doctor of Education K-12

Melissa Nicole Grice – Master of Education

Jorge Andres Henao Chica – Master of Business Administration

Crispian Allan McDaniel – BA, Criminal Justice

Kelly Conners Mills – Master of Medical Science

Christopher M. Quinn – BS, Accounting

Daina Adele Smith – BS, Psychology, magna cum laude

Rachel Eryn Stanley – BA, Interdisciplinary Studies, magna cum laude

Marietta

Faith McKenzie Bentley – BA, English, cum laude

Piedmont

Daniel Gary Cox – Master of Arts in Christian Ministry

Audrey Edwards – Master of Business Administration

Braelyn Chase Fletcher – BS, Psychology, cum laude

Dawn Marie Gossett – BS, Applied Psychology

Fallon Nicole Pratt – BA, Elementary Educational Studies

Simpsonville

James Chase Bridges – BA, Digital Media

Gordon Carpenter – Master of Divinity

Ashley Causey – Doctor of Education K-12

Matthew Carlyle Gibson – BS, Sport Management

Jenna Hewes – BS, Physical Education

Henry Reeves Nichols – Master of Business Administration

Hannah V. Tinkey – Master of Arts in Christian Ministry

Allison Nichole Ware – BS, Biology, summa cum laude

Taylors

Brian Alejandro Acevedo – BS, Health Science

Joshua Midas Boulet – BA, Digital Media, summa cum laude

Joshua Wayne Edwards – BS, Mathematics

Whitney French – Doctor of Education K-12

Aubrey Hestir – Master of Medical Science

Abbey Caroline Hudson – BS, Health Science, cum laude

David A. Humphries – BS, Business and Leadership, summa cum laude

Addison R. Maralit – BS, Health Science, summa cum laude

Vanessa M. Martinez – BS, Psychology

Megan Miller – Master of Business Administration

Ryan David Parker – BS, Sport Management

Pamela Ann West – Master of Education

Tigerville

Ryan Christopher Craddock – BS, Business Administration

Kayla Danielle Gaymon – Master of Business Administration

Soto Kubo – BS, Biology

Travelers Rest

Caleb Daniel Crouse – BA, Youth Ministry

Brandon Pirie – BA, Criminal Justice, magna cum laude

Blake Joseph Styles – BS, Business Administration

