Political

Indoctrinating Farmers Into One World Control

Guest Angel Cushing found her way into a meeting of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, a tool of the World Economic Forum to convince farmers to produce less, accept global dictates on how and what to produce, and be happy about it — for the Climate.



The meeting was held in the headquarters of Cargil, one of the four packing companies that control the American beef industry. And here’s a shocker – Cargil is experimenting with producing fake meat from plants! Take note Cattle Growers.



It’s all revealed in this shocking presentation!