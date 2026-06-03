Ralph Norman Announces Adam Morgan as Lieutenant Governor Running Mate

Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Ralph Norman announced former State Representative Adam Morgan as his choice for lieutenant governor during an event in Greenville.

Morgan, a former leader in the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, emphasized government transparency, fiscal accountability, and grassroots conservative principles. Norman said Morgan would play a major role in advancing the administration's agenda across the state and highlighted his ability to connect with voters and advocate for policy reforms.

The announcement drew support from numerous Freedom Caucus members and conservative activists from across South Carolina.