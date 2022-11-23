Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 28th - December 2nd, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 28, 2022: Join Pastor Annie Broughton as she welcomes Dr. Sharon Reese to Nite Line. Dr. Sharon Reese will be discussing her recent conference, discussing being Resuscitated by the Holy Spirit! In hour two Pastor Broughton will be ministering to viewers.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Donnie and Dana O’Shields will be tonight's hosts. Joseph Arthur will be sharing about being a missionary in Africa for 28 years, including 10 years in East Africa serving as a Regional Ministry Coordinator. Pastor David Smith will also be joining them from Augusta Road United Methodist Church to share about the Salkehatchie Mission Team, his calling to Ministry and recent news from the Church. Tom Chambers, the Music Director of Augusta Road United Methodist Church will be the musical guest tonight.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022: Tonight Pastor Annie Broughton will be joined by Larry Finch, a long time prayer partner and prayer vigil organizer. Larry will be sharing about his experiences as a prayer partner and discussing the upcoming prayer vigil. Dr. Donald L. Johnson will also be on tonight's show discussing his book, This far by Grace, which is about how God delivered him from alcohol, drug abuse and homosexuality. Pastor Annie Broughton will be sharing testimony in the second hour.

Thursday, December 1, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be live for Ladies Nite Line! Joanna Butler from Hope Church will be joining them along with Joanna Mitchell who will be discussing her Ministry. Nicole Greene will be discussing her work and also be performing music on tonight's show.

Friday, December 2, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition, who will be performing a special Christmas program on Nite Line. It will be a night filled with music and ministry!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

