Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 27th – March 3rd, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 27th, 2023:Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Dr. Ryan Butler and Dr. James Nobel from Anderson College. Dr. Butler and Dr. Nobel will be joining Pastor Broughton to celebrate Black History Month and to discuss inclusion and diversity. Tonight's music will be performed by Terrence Phillips.

Tuesday, February 28th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields will be joined by guests from Living Branch Ministries in Taylors, SC. Guests for tonight's program include Belinda Worley, Pat Moore, Stacey Crary, Bryan and Dianne Bell and Matt and Lauren Hawkins. Music will be performed by Lauren Hawkins, Samuel Boyer and Stan Wilson.

Wednesday March 1st, 2023: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes guests from Anderson University for a night of ministry.

Thursday, March 2nd, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line join Pastor George Moore welcomes Clark Crawford to share his testimony of being delivered from drug addiction. Surrendered ministers in music tonight.

Friday, March 3rd, 2023: Gwen and Wade Hall will present a night of music and ministry!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.