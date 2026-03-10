Religious

New Book 'The Year of the Prodigal' by Pastor Joey Grizzle Offers Hope for Families Praying for Prodigals

BUFORD, Ga. — Across the United States, pastors and Christian leaders are confronting a growing challenge within the church: families grieving over sons, daughters, and loved ones who have walked away from their faith. A new book by Pastor Joey Grizzle is addressing this deeply personal and widespread issue with a message rooted in hope, grace, and restoration.

The Year of the Prodigal: Stories of Grace, Redemption, and Coming Home explores the emotional and spiritual journey experienced by families praying for prodigals. Drawing inspiration from the biblical parable of the prodigal son in Luke 15, the book shares powerful stories of redemption alongside pastoral insight into the transformative power of God’s grace.

“Prodigals wear many faces—rebellious, prideful, ashamed, discouraged, even religious,” says Pastor Joey Grizzle. “But when someone comes down the dirt road of repentance, the Father runs off the porch with a robe, a ring, and shoes—ready to restore what was lost.”

The message resonates with many Christian families who feel the pain of watching someone they love drift away from faith, values, or family. Pastors across denominations report that the struggle of prodigal children and loved ones is one of the most common burdens carried by church members today.

In The Year of the Prodigal, readers encounter real stories of restoration that demonstrate a timeless biblical truth: God’s grace continues to pursue those who have wandered far from Him.

Pastor Joey Grizzle ministers at Buford Church of God in Buford, Georgia, where he has spent years counseling families, praying with parents, and witnessing the powerful transformation that occurs when prodigals return home. His pastoral experience and deep passion for the message of redemption led him to compile these stories of grace to encourage believers everywhere.

The book has already begun resonating with Christian leaders and readers who recognize the prodigal story as one of the most relevant spiritual themes facing families today.

Dr. Mark Rutland, Executive Director of the National Institute of Christian Leadership, writes:

“I am persuaded that the grief of prodigality is a universally shared pain. Everybody has somebody living in a pig pen. Joey Grizzle’s newest book speaks to this with a rare mixture of authentic tenderness and firm Biblical authority.”

At a time when many families feel discouraged and brokenhearted, The Year of the Prodigal offers a powerful reminder that the story of redemption is still being written.

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The book is now available on Amazon. Click to order your copy: https://amzn.to/40Um5Vz

To learn more about The Year of the Prodigal or to request interviews, review copies, or media resources, visit: https://www.inspirationpublishers.com

SOURCE: Inspiration Publisher