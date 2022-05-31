Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 6-10, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 6, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Monica Griffin to share her healing journey as a sex trafficking survivor. Tonight Monica reveals how to break the stigma and transform lives spiritually. This program features music by Becca.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Christian Counselor Dr. Roger Rhoades for an in-depth discussion on the negative consequences of isolation. The program features the music of The Melodyaires.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Pastor Anthony Wilson of New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pelzer, South Carolina for a discussion on overcoming struggles. Tonight’s music guest is Johnathan Bond.

Thursday, June 9, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jonathan Rucker, Naylah, and Addison Suchka on Nite Line. JT Jester discusses his new book, No Bad Days: How to Find Joy In Any Circumstance.

Friday, June 10, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Brenda Swann from The Giving Heart to share how her ministry helps people in need in the Hendersonville community.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.