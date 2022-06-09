Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 13-17, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 13, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Julie Kurz, the author of For The Faith Of The Next Generation: A Resource For Ministry Leaders And Parents. Tonight Julie shares how churches and families can help children embrace faith. This program features the music of Rob Williams.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk are joined by Rev. Michael Hodge, the senior pastor of Locust Hill Baptist Church in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Tonight they will have an in-depth discussion on missions. Ministering in music tonight is Joshua Hawkins.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Grace Fox to discuss her newest book, Keeping Hope Alive: Devotions For Strength In The Storm, and encourage viewers to trust God through difficult times. This program features the music of Johnny Ruffin, Jr.

Thursday, June 16, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Adam Comer to discuss his film, The Forgotten Pandemic, which explores drug and alcohol addiction. Danny Ray provides insight from his book, No, I Can’t Make Your Wife Disappear: A Magician’s Guide To A Magical Marriage. Mary Sloan, Edith Tripp, and Dana Russell sing on tonight’s program.

Friday, June 17, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

