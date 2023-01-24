Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 30th - February 3rd, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 30th, 2023: Follow one man’s journey from serving time in prison to competing in the Boston Marathon as Pastor George Moore welcomes Bill O’Shields of Pickens, South Carolina. Tune in tonight as Bill reveals how the Lord delivered him from a life of drug use, crime, and incarceration as he discusses his memoir, Behind the Wall to the Boston Marathon. Phillip Carter of White Plains, Maryland sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, January 31st, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line join Pastor Keith Kelley as he welcomes Pastor Keith Davis and Ashley Jones from Zion Hills Baptist Church in Spartanburg, SC. Pastor Davis and Mrs. Jones will be discussing their online Bible Study and how that has impacted their Ministry.

Wednesday, February 1st, 2023: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Dr. Vivian Means, author of Knowledge is Power! Empowering Literacy Skills for Scholars. Brittany Morgan will also be on tonight's program discussing an upcoming fundraiser that will be benefiting Mental Health Awareness and sharing her testimony of what brought her to begin raising awareness for Mental Health needs.

Thursday, February 2nd, 2023: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Ladies Nite Line. This week they will be welcoming Laura Brown Oliver, Gwynna Bucker and Luanne Botta from Guarded Heart Ministries.

Friday, Februrary 3rd, 2023: Gwen and Wade Hall will be presenting a night of music and Ministry on Nite Line!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.