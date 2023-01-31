Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 6-10, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 6th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn will be joined by Linda Gunter from Love Him Love Them. Linda will be discussing the years upcoming events for the ministry. Tonight's music will be presented by Christopher Simms.

Tuesday, February 7th, 2023: Join Scott and Patti Lusk of CounterFlo Ministries as they welcome Pastor Evan Sustar. Pastor Evan Sustar is the Youth Pastor at High Praises Church of God in Williamston, SC. Tonight's music will be performed by Reverend Josh Phillips, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Honea Path, SC.

Wednesday, February 8th, 2023: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Tom Donnan to discuss his latest book Jesus Can Heal Your Hurts which is centered around the testimonies of thirty authors sharing the touch of God upon their lives. Bryan Citrin will also be sharing about his missions work in Haiti and about his recent book Wild Expectance.

Thursday, February 9th, 2023: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Nite Line as they welcome Corbin Hogue, Cam Hill and Tyrell Martin from One Community Church. In the second half hour Mary and Toni will be joined by Tanya Christiansen.

Friday, Februrary 10th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line Gwen and Wade Hall will be presenting a special Valentines episode, Gwen Hall will be performing music on tonight's program!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.