Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 13-17, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 13th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Annie T. Broughton will be joined by Alexys V. Wolf and Sandy Reener. Alexys will be discussing The Fiery Sword Global Ministries. Sandy will join Alexys in discussing their podcast ‘Better Together, Two Girls and a Bible’. Music will be presented by Shenena Jackson.

Tuesday, February 14th, 2023: Join Pastor Keith Kelly as he welcomes David Rozendale, founder of Ministry United. David has just released a book titled ‘To The Churches’ and will be speaking on that and on his Ministry. Leslie Speas will also be joining Pastor Kelly on this program to share her testimony and speak about her inspiration for her book, ‘From Hot Mess to God’s Best: Decluttering Your Mess to Be Your Best’. Tonight's music will be presented by Tim Hill.

Wednesday, February 15th, 2023: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Apostle Hattie Gambrell and Barbara Pickens who will be doing a show focusing on women’s health including menopause and hair loss. Pastor Broughton will also be welcoming Pastors Adrian and Nicole Bowens, their ministry is called Marriages of the Kingdom and they provide counseling services to couples and individuals. Tonight's music will be performed by Jerome Moorehead and the Voices of Faith.

Thursday, February 16th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line, Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome David Carson to share how Sammy’s Mission helps people overcome addiction. Zach Hickerson discusses his book, Redeem. Refresh. Restore. Dr. Mark Chironna joins Mary and Toni in the 9:00 hour to share about what people have gone through during the pandemic.

Friday, February 17th , 2023: Tonight on Nite Line join Gwen and Wade Hall as they share a night full of music and ministry!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.