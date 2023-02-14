Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 20-24, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 20th, 2023:Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Dr. James Dunn, a general and colorectal surgeon from Spartanburg, South Carolina, to reveal how he sees The Lord at work daily in his practice. The Melodyaires sing throughout the evening and discuss their latest CD, The Second Mile.

Tuesday, February 21st, 2023: Join Scott and Patti Lusk from Counterflo Ministries as they welcome Reverend Barry Hicks. Reverend Hicks will be sharing his testimony and will share about his late parents, Bob and Clara Hicks who were with WGGS-16 years ago. We will be playing some of Bob and Clara Hicks music tonight as well as welcoming Chrystal Martinez.

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Kris Swiatocho who will be sharing about her latest Bible study "Intentional Relationships". Kris will also be sharing a summary of the past year with her ministry including a trip to the United Kingdom last Fall. Author Regina Duvall will also be sharing her testimony and her new book, ‘Cracked But Not Broken’, which speaks about her addiction and recovery from years of drug abuse.

Thursday, February 23rd, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line, Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Narvis Hart, Danna Kirk, Dana Russel and Mark Lynch for a night filled with ministry and music!

Friday, February 24th, 2023: Gwen and Wade Hall will be welcoming Pastor Caleb Moss and his wife Heather from Bridge Church in Asheville, North Carolina. They will be sharing their Valentine story and will be joining Gwen and Wade for ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.