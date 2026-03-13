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Exclusive - Video Clip of Coach Lou Holtz’s Personal Plan to Restore America's Moral Values

(To see the 3-minute video excerpts of his speech, click here.)

ANN ARBOR — The Thomas More Law Center (TMLC) will always have a special relationship with Coach Lou Holtz ever since he spoke to us on our fifth anniversary in 2004. We mourn his loss as he passed away March 4, 2026.

On December 10, 2004, Lou Holtz traveled to Michigan from his home in Florida to help celebrate TMLC’s fifth anniversary as a nonprofit public interest law firm. The Law Center was still in its infancy. Lou Holtz was already considered a legend in the sports world and garnered thousands of dollars for his speeches. Yet he charged TMLC nothing for his appearance.

In a 37-minute speech filled with wit and wisdom that evening, TMLC supporters saw a man of deep Catholic belief express his devotion to family, faith, and our Nation’s founding principles as the answer to the chaos caused by the culture war.

To see the 3-minute video excerpts of his speech, CLICK HERE.

In a White House ceremony on December 3, 2020, President Trump awarded Lou Holtz the Presidential Medal of Honor, the Nation’s highest civilian honor, for his extraordinary impact as one of America’s greatest football coaches and a lifelong teacher of character and leadership.

Lou Holtz peacefully passed away surrounded by his family in Orlando, Florida on March 4, 2026. Upon his death, scores of articles were written about his accomplishments as one of college football’s most legendary figures.

A public Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, from 7:00 to 10:00 PM at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 1:00 PM at the Basilica as well.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

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TMLC, a national nonprofit public interest law firm based in Ann Arbor Michigan, is committed to upholding American values rooted in Judeo-Christian heritage protecting free speech and religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and a free and independent United States. It does not charge for its services. You may reach the Thomas More Law Center at (734) 827-2001 or visit our website at www.thomasmore.org.