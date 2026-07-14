Idaho Abortion Voter Initiative Qualifies for the Ballot this November

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho abortion voter initiative qualifies for the ballot this November. The ballot initiative would allow abortions for the full nine months of pregnancy if passed this November and nullify the “Defense of Life Act.”

Since the “Defense of Life Act” legislation began being enforced on August 25, 2022, it is estimated nearly 6,000 innocent children have been saved from abortion in Idaho.

Also, not one woman has been arrested for having a miscarriage, no doctor has been prosecuted under the “Defense of Life Act” and not a single woman has died seeking an “illegal abortion” as pro-choice activists claimed would happen.

The “Defense of Life Act,” has protected thousands of innocent children by ending abortion violence in Idaho as well as protecting thousands of women from forced and coerced abortions.

Stanton Public Policy Center will be working passionately with local church communities and pastors to ensure all life is treated with dignity and equality, and Idaho doesn’t return back to the dark days of abortion violence against children and abortion abuse against women.

Brandi Swindell, Founder/CEO of Stanton Healthcare and Stanton Public Policy Center, states:

“Every woman deserves compassionate healthcare, truthful information, meaningful support, and the freedom to welcome her child without the fear, pressure, or violence of abortion. Idaho has demonstrated that we can protect both women and their children, and we should continue building a culture where every mother is surrounded with hope, practical resources, and life- affirming care.

“We cannot go backward to a system that treats abortion as the solution to women’s challenges. Fifty years of unfettered access to abortion did not solve the societal, familial, and personal challenges women face. Instead, abortion culture placed an undue burden on women and paved the way for abortion abuse. The future of women’s healthcare should be built on compassion, dignity, and real support, not abortion. Our message to women is simple: You are not alone. The answer to women’s needs has never been abortion. The answer is compassionate care, practical support, and hope.”

Samantha Doty, Board Certified Physician Assistant and Stanton’s Director of Clinical Services, shares:

“Idaho’s strong and protective abortion laws safeguard women and babies from irreversible harm. Idahoans have long understood that pregnancy and childbirth are beautiful, natural processes. Abortion ends the life of a precious unborn life and harms the women and families involved. Idaho needs to take a stand to continue protecting our women and children.”

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments:

“The 'Defense of Life Act,' has protected thousands of innocent children by ending abortion violence in Idaho as well as ensuring thousands of women facing forced and coerced abortions are also protected.

“Stanton Public Policy Center will be working passionately with local church communities and pastors to ensure all life is treated with dignity and equality and Idaho doesn’t return back to the dark days of abortion violence against children and abortion abuse against women.

“If passed, this anti-women and anti-child voter initiative would allow abortions for the full nine months of pregnancy.”

Stanton Public Policy Center is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare, which is a movement of life-affirming nonprofit women’s medical clinics based in Idaho, with locations throughout the United States and internationally. Stanton holds third-party accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), and is committed to providing exceptional care that meets nationally recognized standards of excellence.

Stanton specializes in serving women facing unexpected pregnancies, offering professional medical services, practical and emotional support, wellness care, and a special outreach to refugees and marginalized communities. All Stanton’s medical professionals are fully licensed and credentialed, and our Medical Director is a board-certified OB-GYN with 35 years of experience.