Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 5th-9th, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 5, 2022: Join Pastor George Moore and co-host Jatana Moore as they welcome Kenny and Hirra Dunn. Tonight’s music will be performed by 3deemed.

Tuesday, December 6, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk will be hosting a Christmas Special with musical guests Andy Davis, Billy Jump and Stasea Morris. It will a night filled with Christmas tradition and spirit.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn will be welcoming Josh Paul and Andrew Sparks with Anchor Ridge Ministries. Anchor Ridge provides families in the Appalachian Mountains support and the Hope of Jesus Christ. Seth Buckley will be performing Christmas music tonight.

Thursday, December 8, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line, join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Joanna Butler from Hope Church, Joanna Mitchell will also be joining them to discuss her Ministry. Nicole Greene will be discussing her work and also be performing music on tonight's show.

Friday, December 9, 2022: Gwen and Wade Hall will be joined by The Drake Family this week to share a night full of music and ministry!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.