Political

Arizona’s Hidden Red Flag Law? Courts Accused of Secret Gun Confiscation Scheme

What if your rights could be taken… without a law ever being passed?

In this explosive interview, Kathleen Marquart sits down with Arizona activist Mike Palmer to uncover what he claims is a hidden red flag system operating through court rules—not legislation. Palmer argues that judges are bypassing lawmakers, using civil procedures to strip citizens of their firearms without due process or criminal charges.

From ex parte hearings and low evidentiary standards to real-world cases of alleged abuse, this conversation dives deep into how “red flag laws” may already exist where officials say they don’t—and what that could mean for property rights, constitutional protections, and the future of the Second Amendment.